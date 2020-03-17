Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > What are the Patriots' options at quarterback now that Tom Brady is really leaving?

What are the Patriots' options at quarterback now that Tom Brady is really leaving?

CBS Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The only other quarterbacks on the roster are Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: How Do The New England Patriots Replace Tom Brady?

How Do The New England Patriots Replace Tom Brady? 01:59

 WBZ-TV's Levan Reid says Tom Brady leaving the Patriots sends a ripple through the NFL in terms of quarterback movement.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots [Video]

Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots

NFL superstar Tom Brady has announced that after almost 20 years, he is leaving the New England Patriots to enjoy being an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:01Published
Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots [Video]

Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady: Quarterback announces he will leave New England Patriots

Quarterback Tom Brady announces he is leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year spell with the team, which has seen him win six Super Bowls.
BBC Sport Also reported by •SOHHFOX SportsMediaiteBBC NewsUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesNPRDenver Post

Tom Brady's top 10 moments

Watch 10 of the best plays from quarterback Tom Brady as the six-time Super Bowl winner announces he is leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year spell...
BBC Sport Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

ErtugrulOkan

Ertugrul Okan RT @RyanHannable: What are Patriots’ options at quarterback now that Tom Brady isn’t part of equation? https://t.co/jfDB63mQwK 3 minutes ago

1037WEEIFM

WEEIprovidence What are Patriots’ options at quarterback now that Tom Brady isn’t part of equation? https://t.co/bxyM3n9X7D 11 minutes ago

WEEI

WEEI What are Patriots’ options at quarterback now that Tom Brady isn’t part of equation? https://t.co/0EV8IRVH57 https://t.co/MxCLfP6tfx 24 minutes ago

RyanHannable

Ryan Hannable What are Patriots’ options at quarterback now that Tom Brady isn’t part of equation? https://t.co/jfDB63mQwK 36 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News What are the Patriots' options at quarterback now that Tom Brady is really leaving? https://t.co/U9mN1lrdie 1 hour ago

JADubin5

Yaya Dubin We edited our "what are the Patriots' options at QB if Brady really leaves" story at @NFLonCBS to reflect the fact… https://t.co/xH2g25yKOD 2 hours ago

AllanPrindleCEO

Allan Prindle According to @cbssports writer @jadubin5, there's only a few realistic options for a new quarterback if @TomBrady l… https://t.co/wANbY4I4yW 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.