Tom Brady has announced he's leaving the New England Patriots. Here's everything you need to know, including the betting odds on his new team.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jim Cramer on the Markets and the Possibility of a Recession



Jim Cramer weighs in on his thoughts around the markets, whether or not we're facing a possible recession and his thoughts about Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots. Credit: The Street Duration: 24:27 Published 27 minutes ago Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots



NFL superstar Tom Brady has announced that after almost 20 years, he is leaving the New England Patriots to enjoy being an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:01 Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tom Brady announces he won't re-sign with New England Patriots in historic NFL move Tom Brady's run with the New England Patriots is officially over. The six-time champion and three-time MVP announced he won't re-sign with the team.

USATODAY.com 4 hours ago



Tom Brady says he is leaving New England Patriots Tom Brady said in on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the NFL team.

Reuters 4 hours ago





Tweets about this