Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted waysNick Wright explains why we shouldn't be surprised Tom Brady won't be back with the New England Patriots.
News video: Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England

Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England 01:00

 Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England Tom Brady announced via Instagram he will leave the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise. In a long post, Brady thanked fans and the Patriots organization but said it was time to move on in his football career. Brady and the Patriots...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Who Has To Give In: Brady Or Belichick? [Video]

Who Has To Give In: Brady Or Belichick?

ESPN's Mike Reiss breaks down the latest in the ongoing mystery of whether Tom Brady will remain with the Patriots.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:02Published
Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick [Video]

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick A source tells the 'Boston Herald' that Brady and his head coach's conversation "didn't go well." Since teaming up..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Canty: If Tom Brady wants to be paid the most money, he won’t play in New England

Chris Canty: If Tom Brady wants to be paid the most money, he won’t play in New EnglandChris Canty joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Canty details why Tom Brady has all the leverage in this deal with...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Reuters

Tom Brady Leaving Patriots, Thanks for the Memories!

Tom Brady is making it official ... he's leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons (and 6 Super Bowl rings) and continuing his NFL career in another...
TMZ.com Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle TimesReutersNPR

Tweets about this

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways - https://t.co/17fzgVljMX 3 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways https://t.co/Y6OoW21ppy 3 hours ago

