Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways

Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving New England Tom Brady announced
via Instagram he will leave
the New England Patriots
after 20 years with the franchise. In a long post, Brady thanked fans and
the Patriots organization but said it was time
to move on in his football career. Brady and the Patriots...
Chris Canty joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Canty details why Tom Brady has all the leverage in this deal with... FOX Sports Also reported by •Reuters
Tom Brady is making it official ... he's leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons (and 6 Super Bowl rings) and continuing his NFL career in another... TMZ.com Also reported by •BBC News •Seattle Times •Reuters •NPR
