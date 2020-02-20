Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > "Captaining England to Euro glory" - Loads of MUFC fans talking about 18 y/o amid big UEFA news

"Captaining England to Euro glory" - Loads of MUFC fans talking about 18 y/o amid big UEFA news

Football FanCast Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Manchester United fans are convinced that Mason Greenwood will make the England squad for Euro 2021.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Paul Parker urges players to stand their ground if subjected to racist abuse [Video]

Paul Parker urges players to stand their ground if subjected to racist abuse

Former England defender Paul Parker believes players should stand their ground and not walk off the pitch if they are subjected to racist abuse from the terraces. Porto striker Moussa Marega was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady Says Goodbye to New England Patriots, Could Sign with These 2 Teams

Tom Brady is officially leaving the New England Patriots, and he just announced the news in a letter to fans. His letter was an official goodbye to Pats Nation,...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

VolanteFutbol

Marcus Santiago Greenwood captaining England to euro glory >> https://t.co/PEGUt2F7rh 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.