Busch League Lions bring in Chase Daniel to back up Matthew Stafford https://t.co/iTHWHeyyuN 38 minutes ago MILAN MILAN! ProFootballTalk : Lions bring in Chase Daniel to back up Matthew Stafford https://t.co/AZnrJcsLaL 1 hour ago Jhaun Reid @jimdunaway @RyanBrownWJOX yall were talking about this last week. Maybe discussing career back ups? Forgot to me… https://t.co/fobicGRCPv 1 hour ago Jonathan Farris RT @ProFootballTalk: Lions bring in Chase Daniel to back up Matthew Stafford https://t.co/bTREYDFq4a 1 hour ago Meg RT @fantasysportsso: Lions bring in Chase Daniel to back up Matthew Stafford https://t.co/Hlh7m6FzjH https://t.co/6NdJ5DovKv 2 hours ago Fantasy Sports News Lions bring in Chase Daniel to back up Matthew Stafford https://t.co/Hlh7m6FzjH https://t.co/6NdJ5DovKv 2 hours ago Barry Harris Lions bring in Chase Daniel to back up Matthew Stafford https://t.co/JAGmmUrMBm 2 hours ago Bearsessed®️ Lions bring in Chase Daniel to back up Matthew Stafford https://t.co/4L2WtQnfeT https://t.co/urzi6jh0WZ 2 hours ago