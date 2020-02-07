Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Dallas Cowboys lose another starter as DE Robert Quinn lands five-year, $70 million contract from Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys lose another starter as DE Robert Quinn lands five-year, $70 million contract from Chicago Bears

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Dallas Cowboys' defense took yet another hit with defensive end Robert Quinn leaving to sign a massive deal with the Chicago Bears.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tony Romo To Ink Record-Setting Broadcast Deal With CBS [Video]

Tony Romo To Ink Record-Setting Broadcast Deal With CBS

Tony Romo will reportedly ink a deal worth more than he ever earned as a Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback. According to Business Insider, Romo will sign a sports broadcast deal with CBS that will pay..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Report: Dez Bryant Texted Stephen Jones About Returning To Cowboys [Video]

Report: Dez Bryant Texted Stephen Jones About Returning To Cowboys

COO and Vice President Stephen Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Bryant texted him about a possible return to the team that he spent eight seasons with. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amari Cooper re-signs with Dallas Cowboys on five-year, $100 million contract, per report

The Dallas Cowboys paid up in a big way to keep Amari Cooper, giving the wide receiver a massive deal to remain with the team.
USATODAY.com

NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Amari Cooper's long-term deal with Dallas stabilizes the Cowboys passing game

After Dak Prescott was tagged earlier Monday, Amari Cooper signed a 5-year, $100 million deal to stay in Dallas. Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Fantasy...
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

cchandle

Cary Chandler RT @Aleks_Kins_NFL: Dallas Cowboys lose another starter as DE Robert Quinn lands five-year, $70 million contract from Chicago #Bears - USA… 10 minutes ago

brian96649245

brian Dallas Cowboys lose another starter as DE Robert Quinn lands five-year, $70 million contract from Chicago Bears… https://t.co/lnnTK451SC 13 minutes ago

Aleks_Kins_NFL

Aleks Kins DaBears! Dallas Cowboys lose another starter as DE Robert Quinn lands five-year, $70 million contract from Chicago #Bears -… https://t.co/iqjxtp3BSW 56 minutes ago

VCStarSports

VCSSports Dallas Cowboys lose another starter as DE Robert Quinn lands five-year, $70 million contract from Chicago Bears https://t.co/RznbgBr1Nf 1 hour ago

dallas_golay

Dadpool @jonmachota If the Cowboys lose Cooper, does WR shoot up the draft needs, or do we resign Cobb & another free agent? 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.