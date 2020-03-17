Eagles not picking up 2020 option on S Jenkins Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Philadelphia says it won't pick up the 2020 team option on veteran safety and Eagles icon Malcolm Jenkins. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anne Davis RT @FieldYates: The Eagles are not picking up the option on S Malcolm Jenkins for 2020, making him a free agent. 14 seconds ago Lanier County Network Eagles not picking up 2020 option on S Jenkins - https://t.co/l7QvFRcHE4 11 minutes ago