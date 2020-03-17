Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > QB Philip Rivers reaches one-year contract with Indianapolis Colts

QB Philip Rivers reaches one-year contract with Indianapolis Colts

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Philip Rivers has found his landing spot, as the former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback agreed to terms on a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: ‘The Colts are a better fit for Philip Rivers than he is for them’

Skip Bayless: ‘The Colts are a better fit for Philip Rivers than he is for them’There is no denying that the Colts are a great fit for Philip Rivers according to Skip Bayless. However, Skip says that while Rivers will like playing in their...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Philip Rivers moves to well-matched Colts to chase a ring

Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DSMWcom

DSMWcom QB Philip Rivers reaches one-year contract with Indianapolis Colts https://t.co/lW18pcL4FN 1 day ago

Mannjch

JⓂ️ RT @TSN_Sports: Report: Rivers reaches 1-year deal with Colts. MORE: https://t.co/ZvHeHtgmCO https://t.co/BACTXcvyAN 1 day ago

attorneygsb

DONT STAND SO CLOSE TO ME da wichin owe-uh Report: Rivers reaches 1-year deal with Colts https://t.co/QBK5a0eb3t 2 days ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Report: Rivers reaches 1-year deal with Colts. MORE: https://t.co/ZvHeHtgmCO https://t.co/BACTXcvyAN 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.