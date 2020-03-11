Global  

Floyd Mayweather's uncle Roger dead at 58 after influential training career

Daily Star Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather's uncle Roger dead at 58 after influential training careerRoger Mayweather was a two-weight world champion boxer and played a key role in nephew Floyd Mayweather's career as part of his training team before his untimely death
Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58 00:30

 Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and renowned boxing trainer Roger Mayweather has reportedly died.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead [Video]

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead

An investigation is underway after the mother of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s children was found dead. Josie Harris was discovered Tuesday night in a vehicle in Valencia, California, law enforcement..

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead [Video]

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead

Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather’s former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, was reportedly found dead in a car outside of her Valencia, California home on Monday.

Sport24.co.za | Floyd Mayweather's uncle and trainer dies

Roger Mayweather, a two-time world champion turned trainer and uncle of unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather, has died.
Roger Mayweather: Former two-weight world champion and trainer to nephew Floyd has died aged 58

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and former trainer Roger has died at the age of 58, according to TMZ. Roger Mayweather was a two-weight world champion with a...
MennisllSociety

Macc Levin RT @mshep10: Floyd Mayweather's uncle, legendary boxer and trainer Roger Mayweather, has passed away at the age of 58. ❤🙏❤ https://t.co/yE… 4 seconds ago

WorldBoxingNews

𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝘽𝙊𝙓𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 Floyd Mayweather pays tribute to uncle Roger, cause of death revealed https://t.co/P2Ceq1oRwq https://t.co/V3BZt2CXBF 14 seconds ago

galaxy_henny

Galaxy_henny RT @ESPNRingside: Floyd Mayweather Jr. issued a statement on the impact his uncle Roger had on his life and the sport of boxing. (via @DanR… 52 seconds ago

misterwave221

🌊 RT @sportbible: Floyd Mayweather's Uncle and trainer, Roger Mayweather, has passed away at the age of 58. Our thoughts and prayers are with… 1 minute ago

DorothyGrady7

Dorothy Grady Roger Mayweather death: Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and former trainer dies aged 58 https://t.co/jraGreNdPE via @YahooSports 2 minutes ago

LolweTv

Lolwe Tv Kenya Floyd Mayweather's uncle, Roger Mayweather -- one of the most famous boxing trainers ever -- has died, Floyd's camp… https://t.co/DVo3eCfhfC 4 minutes ago

