Floyd Mayweather's uncle Roger dead at 58 after influential training career

Macc Levin RT @mshep10: Floyd Mayweather's uncle, legendary boxer and trainer Roger Mayweather, has passed away at the age of 58. ❤🙏❤ https://t.co/yE… 4 seconds ago 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝘽𝙊𝙓𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 Floyd Mayweather pays tribute to uncle Roger, cause of death revealed https://t.co/P2Ceq1oRwq https://t.co/V3BZt2CXBF 14 seconds ago Galaxy_henny RT @ESPNRingside: Floyd Mayweather Jr. issued a statement on the impact his uncle Roger had on his life and the sport of boxing. (via @DanR… 52 seconds ago 🌊 RT @sportbible: Floyd Mayweather's Uncle and trainer, Roger Mayweather, has passed away at the age of 58. Our thoughts and prayers are with… 1 minute ago Dorothy Grady Roger Mayweather death: Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and former trainer dies aged 58 https://t.co/jraGreNdPE via @YahooSports 2 minutes ago Lolwe Tv Kenya Floyd Mayweather's uncle, Roger Mayweather -- one of the most famous boxing trainers ever -- has died, Floyd's camp… https://t.co/DVo3eCfhfC 4 minutes ago