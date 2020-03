Blaise Matuidi has become the second Juventus player to return a positive test for Covid-19. The Serie A club released a statement on Tuesday confirming the 32-year-old has been in isolation at home since March 11 and is ‘well and asymptomatic’. Matuidi’s positive test comes after the club’s centre-back Daniele Rugani was confirmed to have […]



