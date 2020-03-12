Coronavirus outbreak: Euro 2020 postponed for a year
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The European championship, due to be played in June and July this year, has been postponed until 2021 because of Coronavirus, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday. UEFA said the new proposed dates for the tournament were June 11 to July 11 next year, as Euro 2020 becomes Euro 2021.
