Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > U.S. Open promises consultation over changes after French Open gambit

U.S. Open promises consultation over changes after French Open gambit

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
U.S. Open organizers have responded to the shock decision by their counterparts at the French Open to move the tennis tournament to September with a statement obliquely criticizing unilateral changes to the Grand Slam calendar.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why nearly 70% of mothers raising daughters plan on throwing a 'period party' [Video]

Why nearly 70% of mothers raising daughters plan on throwing a 'period party'

Two-thirds of mothers want to throw a "period party" for their daughters to boost their sense of empowerment.  A "period party" is a small celebration of a girl's first menstrual cycle to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Opinion: Moving French Open to fall after U.S. Open offers intriguing possibilities

Rafael Nadal, the defending champion of the French Open and U.S. Open, will tie Roger Federer at 20 with his next Grand Slam win, the most overall.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.