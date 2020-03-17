Coronavirus in India live: Mumbai on alert

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded its first Covid-19 casualty—India’s third —with the death of a 63-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital, Chinchpokli. Another patient undergoing treatment at Kasturba is said to be critical. Stay with TOI for all updates
Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 3 on Tuesday after a 64-year-old passed away at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Restrictive...