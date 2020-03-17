Global  

Sensex plunges over 500 pts, Nifty below 8,850

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Equity benchmark sensex surged over 500 points in opening session on Wednesday as global markets turned positive on hopes of stimulus packages to cushion the economic blow of the Covid-19 pandemic but plunged soon.
Sensex sheds 811 pts, Nifty closes below 9k

The day’s selling was again led by foreign funds with a net outflow figure of Rs 4,045 crore, BSE data showed. Banking and financial services stocks were again...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

