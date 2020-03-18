Coronavirus: Now, NBA star Kevin Durant tests positive
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Kevin Durant is one of the four members of Brooklyn Nets to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The club has said that one player has shown symptoms while the remaining three are asymptomatic, CNN reported.
Brooklyn Nets has not confirmed the identities of the remaining three players. The NBA side released a statement on...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on Tuesday, less than a week after the global outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season. This report produced by Chris Dignam.