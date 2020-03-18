Monkeygate was lowest point of my captaincy: Ricky Ponting

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Australia's two-time world Cup-winning former skipper Ricky Ponting considers the 2008 'Monkeygate' scandal the lowest point of his captaincy stint as he feels he was not in control of what was happened at that time. The scandal unfolded when senior Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was charged with racially abusing Australian... 👓 View full article

