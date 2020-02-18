Global  

Tennis players furious at 'selfish and arrogant' decision to reschedule French Open without consulting players

Independent Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
French Tennis Federation announced that Roland Garros will move to late September – just a week after the end of the US Open – without consulting the players' unions that will cause a major schedule clash
