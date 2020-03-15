Global  

Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner wins Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska

FOX Sports Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner wins Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Norwegian Waerner wins Iditarod sled dog race

Norwegian Waerner wins Iditarod sled dog race 01:25

 Thomas Waerner reaches Nome, Alaska first to claim a maiden victory in the Iditarod trail sled dog race.

