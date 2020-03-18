Global  

Sport24.co.za | Ottawa player is NHL's first with positive coronavirus test

News24 Wednesday, 18 March 2020
An unnamed Ottawa Senators player has become the first National Hockey League player to test positive for the coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus: First Indian Army soldier tests positive, 147 cases reported so far in India|Oneindia

Coronavirus: First Indian Army soldier tests positive, 147 cases reported so far in India|Oneindia 01:21

 AS INDIA FIGHTS AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS MENACE, NOW A SOLDIER HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS, FIRST CASE IN THE INDIAN ARMY. THE SOILDER IS FROM THE LADAKH SCOUTS, AN INFANTRY REGIMENT OF THE ARMY KNOWN AS THE 'SNOW WARRIORS'. THE SOLDIER HAS BEEN PLACED IN AN ISOLATION WARD, ADMITTED IN THE...

Ottawa player is 1st in NHL to test positive for COVID-19

An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first known case in the NHL. The team announced late Tuesday that an unidentified...
Seattle Times

Ottawa Senators confirm first NHL player to test positive for COVID-19

An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first NHLer to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.
CTV News

