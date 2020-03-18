Sport24.co.za | Ottawa player is NHL's first with positive coronavirus test



Recent related videos from verified sources Several Members Of Church In Sacramento Test Positive For Coronavirus



Five members of the Faith Presbyterian church on Florin Road have tested positive for the disease. All of the church's services have moved online. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:23 Published 4 hours ago 4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for COVID-19



That brings the total number of known NBA players diagnosed with the coronavirus up to seven. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ottawa player is 1st in NHL to test positive for COVID-19 An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first known case in the NHL. The team announced late Tuesday that an unidentified...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



