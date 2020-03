You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jay Gets Emotional After Too Much Back Pain Medicine



After Jay (Ed O'Neill) refuses to take his back pain medicine, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) doses his drink while he's in the bathroom. But then Jay returns, saying he took the max dose while he was in.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:30 Published on February 20, 2020 Gloria Finds the Family Has a Lot of Excuses



After no one shows up for Joe's (Jeremy Maguire) school play, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and Jay (Ed O'Neill) find the family having dinner together, their reasons for not attending clearly just excuses... Credit: ABC Duration: 00:59 Published on February 20, 2020

Tweets about this