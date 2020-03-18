Global  

NFL Free Agency: Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth re-signs with the Rams

CBS Sports Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Whitworth, who recently had ankle surgery, has spent the last three seasons with the Rams
Rams face several needs on defense heading into free agency

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-7) UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Dante Fowler, LT Andrew Whitworth, DT Michael Brockers, LB Cory Littleton, OG Austin Blythe, K Greg Zuerlein,...
Seattle Times

Rams add LB Leonard Floyd, keep Whitworth, Blythe on O-line

Rams add LB Leonard Floyd, keep Whitworth, Blythe on O-lineThe Los Angeles Rams are losing defensive starters and keeping their offensive line intact during free agency
FOX Sports

