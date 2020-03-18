NFL Free Agency: Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth re-signs with the Rams

harp_1473 @RichCimini Hey Rich Love the podcast and always looking forward to your insights. Now with the dust settling in fr… https://t.co/y3n2Jr4beS 2 hours ago

Uncommonly Sensible Podcast RT @HammerNation19: Grossi: "None of the free agency moves changes my opinion that they have to take an offensive tackle first." He won't b… 3 hours ago

Aaron Goldhammer Grossi: "None of the free agency moves changes my opinion that they have to take an offensive tackle first." He won… https://t.co/flGo1eN8x7 7 hours ago

🇺🇸✖️  YoMo  ✖️🇩🇴 RT @NYPost_Schwartz: Giants add versatile offensive tackle in NFL free agency 2020 https://t.co/npKzxwheeK 7 hours ago

Paul Schwartz Giants add versatile offensive tackle in NFL free agency 2020 https://t.co/npKzxwheeK 7 hours ago

Pat Ragazzo Their offensive line needs work that has yet to be addressed in free agency with minimal options remaining. They al… https://t.co/r5vhwBych0 20 hours ago

Charlie Moore Jr.🐓🤙🏿🌊🇺🇸✊🏿🏳️‍🌈♏🦂 RT @TheBigSpur247: Former #Gamecocks offensive tackle is headed out to the pacific northwest (FREE) https://t.co/NsrkvyW1lA https://t.co/kO… 22 hours ago