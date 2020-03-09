Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Covid-19: ‘Ibuprofen can worsen Covid, use Paracetamol’

Covid-19: ‘Ibuprofen can worsen Covid, use Paracetamol’

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
People showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus should refrain from taking anti-inflammatory drug Ibuprofen and use paracetamol instead. This claim by France’s health minister has received support from World Health Organization (WHO). The UN health agency’s experts on Tuesday said they were ‘looking into this to give further guidance.’
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Vorsicht bei Einnahme von Paracetamol [Video]

Coronavirus: Vorsicht bei Einnahme von Paracetamol

Die WHO rät von der Einnahme von Ibuprofen bei einer Covid-19-Erkrankung ab. Nun steigt die Nachfrage nach Paracetamol stark an. Doch obwohl es allgemein gut verträglich ist, sollte man die Gefahren..

Credit: Ippen Digital GmbH & Co. KG     Duration: 01:07Published
London shelves out of masks, sanitzer and supplies as coronavirus panic mounts [Video]

London shelves out of masks, sanitzer and supplies as coronavirus panic mounts

These were the scenes on Monday (March 9) in Tesco Extra, Woolwich, in southeast London as panic buying over the COVID-19 coronavirus was well underway. The pharmacy had signs that they do not sell..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LangoaTrans

Hanna Gembus RT @factchecknet: While the French Health Minister was saying ibuprofen could worsen #COVID19 symptoms, health authorities in Spain and Aus… 5 seconds ago

tamed_crow

5 A s t r a e a RT @2020CheGuevara: Ibuprofen is a non-steroidal antiinflammatory drug (NSAID), which can worsen the symptoms of COVID-19. Brands commonly… 12 seconds ago

stephaniestee

Stephanie Steevenson 🔶 RT @JudithBuntingLD: WHO Officially Recommends Avoid Taking Ibuprofen for COVID-19 Symptoms: Recent ⁦@TheLancet⁩ study hypothesised that a… 15 seconds ago

ElsieElsie59

ELSIE RT @PA: Should you use ibuprofen during the coronavirus outbreak? The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has sugge… 1 minute ago

hockeyjss98

PineGap 🌏🦑 RT @TOIIndiaNews: Covid-19: ‘Ibuprofen can worsen Covid, use Paracetamol’ https://t.co/OLpyZZBKic 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.