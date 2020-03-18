Mumbai prepares to quarantine 26k Indians coming from Gulf

Global  

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
As the total number of coronavirus cases in India went up to 170 and Maharashtra, with four more patients testing positive on Wednesday, continued to lead the list at 45 (by a wide margin), the Mumbai civic body prepared to welcome around 26,000 Indians expected to land in the city between Thursday and March 31 from Covid-19-hit Gulf nations such as the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.
