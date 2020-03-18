Mumbai prepares to quarantine 26k Indians coming from Gulf Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

As the total number of coronavirus cases in India went up to 170 and Maharashtra, with four more patients testing positive on Wednesday, continued to lead the list at 45 (by a wide margin), the Mumbai civic body prepared to welcome around 26,000 Indians expected to land in the city between Thursday and March 31 from Covid-19-hit Gulf nations such as the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. 👓 View full article

