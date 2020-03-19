Ireland rejects requested wall at Trump golf course Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Proposed wall at Donald Trump's Doonbeg golf resort is rejected because of the potential damage it could cause to sand dunes that border the course.

