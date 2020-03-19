Darius Slay after Detroit Lions' latest signing: 'Hope that speeds up my trade process!!'

Global  

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Detroit Lions are expected to trade star cornerback Darius Slay. And he wants it to happen fast after the team picked up Desmond Trufant.
 The Lions agreed to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Danny Shelton and traded for safety Duron Harmon Wednesday. Both players are former New England Patriots.

