COVID-19 delays Hanuma Vihari's county cricket plans

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Hanuma Vihari wanted to utilise the summer months playing county cricket in England but the COVID-19 pandemic has put paid to the India all-rounder's plans for the time being. Slowly becoming a key member of the Indian Test side, the 26-year-old wants to hone his skills with a prominent county side but now the deal will be inked...
Recent related news from verified sources

Will play county cricket once COVID-19 is under control: Hanuma Vihari

The batsman said that he was supposed to play four English county games, but didn’t reveal the team as the paperwork is on hold
Hindu

Vihari to play in English county

Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari will play for a leading team in the English county championship in August.The 26-year-old Vihari, who has played n
Hindu

