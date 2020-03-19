SC refuses to entertain Nirbhaya convict's plea

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, challenging the Delhi high court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the city when at the time of crime on December 16, 2012. The SC bench said the convict has exhausted all his remedies. 👓 View full article

