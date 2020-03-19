Global  

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

Team Talk Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35 following a fall 12 days ago

 Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35 following a fall 12 days ago. Whittingham suffered head injuries at a pub in Barry on March 7 from what South Wales Police have described as an "accidental fall".

Michael Chopra pays tribute to former Cardiff City team-mate Peter Whittingham who has died at the age of 35.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published

Former Cardiff player Peter Whittingham dies at 35

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Peter Whittingham, a former Premier League soccer player who suffered a serious head injury in a fall on March 7, has died. He was 35....
Seattle Times

Former Premier League soccer player Peter Whittingham has died
FOX Sports

ben_hotspur

benben hotspur RT @SkySportsNews: Peter Whittingham, former Cardiff, Aston Villa and Blackburn midfielder, has died aged 35. 3 seconds ago

yogaisnaa

ɐusIɐɓo⅄ RT @433: Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. He had been in hospital for a week after suffer… 4 seconds ago

Adam_Moody4

Adam Moody RT @The_Bladesman: RIP former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham who has died at the age of 35. I remember the hat trick he scored… 32 seconds ago

WeAreGrid

GRID Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has died aged 35. After suffering from head injuries from a fall.… https://t.co/ejdKErepfk 34 seconds ago

AVFC_Fanly

AVFC Report Peter Whittingham: Former Cardiff, Aston Villa and Blackburn midfielder dies ... #AVFC https://t.co/3WIqNSONlK https://t.co/sCEqZmDMM2 43 seconds ago

sundaresa12

BULB RT @BBCSport: Some extremely sad news. Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has died aged 35. More: https://t.co/o5AgVOpQy1… 49 seconds ago

Flying_Pies

Mark Morris RT @Football__Tweet: Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham has sadly passed away at the age of 35 after suffering a head injury in an… 1 minute ago

