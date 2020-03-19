Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

benben hotspur RT @SkySportsNews: Peter Whittingham, former Cardiff, Aston Villa and Blackburn midfielder, has died aged 35. 3 seconds ago ɐusIɐɓo⅄ RT @433: Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. He had been in hospital for a week after suffer… 4 seconds ago Adam Moody RT @The_Bladesman: RIP former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham who has died at the age of 35. I remember the hat trick he scored… 32 seconds ago GRID Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has died aged 35. After suffering from head injuries from a fall.… https://t.co/ejdKErepfk 34 seconds ago AVFC Report Peter Whittingham: Former Cardiff, Aston Villa and Blackburn midfielder dies ... #AVFC https://t.co/3WIqNSONlK https://t.co/sCEqZmDMM2 43 seconds ago BULB RT @BBCSport: Some extremely sad news. Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has died aged 35. More: https://t.co/o5AgVOpQy1… 49 seconds ago Mark Morris RT @Football__Tweet: Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham has sadly passed away at the age of 35 after suffering a head injury in an… 1 minute ago