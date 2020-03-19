Global  

Mino Raiola admits Paul Pogba is having a ‘tough time’ at Manchester United and reveals plot to take a ‘great player’ to Real Madrid

talkSPORT Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola admits the midfielder is going through a ‘tough time’ at Manchester United, while also revealing his ambition to take a ‘great player’ to Real Madrid this summer. Raiola has caused a stir on numerous occasions by publicly discussing transfer rumours linking Pogba to other clubs, namely Madrid and Juventus. Last […]
Mino Raiola admits Paul Pogba has struggled at Manchester United this term

Mino Raiola admitted Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is “going through a tough time” as the super-agent revealed his intention to take a “great...
Belfast Telegraph

Mino Raiola makes Paul Pogba Man Utd confession and Real Madrid transfer wish

Mino Raiola makes Paul Pogba Man Utd confession and Real Madrid transfer wishPaul Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer with both Juventus and Real Madrid heavily linked
Daily Star

