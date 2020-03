Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus , PM Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janata curfew' on Sunday. In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.