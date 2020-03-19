Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath govt. will face defeat, says Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath govt. will face defeat, says Chouhan

Hindu Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Hailing the Supreme Court order directing the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government to take the floor test on Friday, BJP vice president and former c
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News 03:11

 The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was today asked by the Governor to prove its majority by Tuesday, hours after it appeared to have snagged a 10-day breather with the assembly session being adjourned until March 26 over coronavirus AMID THE SCARE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, ENTRY...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Digvijay Singh dragged by Bengaluru cops, tried to meet rebels |Oneindia News [Video]

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Digvijay Singh dragged by Bengaluru cops, tried to meet rebels |Oneindia News

NO END TO THE MADHYA PRADESH POLITICAL DRAMA, DRAMATIC SCENES WERE WITNESSED OUTSIDE A FIVE-STAR HOTEL IN BENGALURU THIS MORNING AS SENIOR CONGRESS LEADER DIGVIJAYA WHO LANDED IN BENGALURU EARLY THIS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published
Congress asks rebel MLAs to face re-election, then trust vote | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress asks rebel MLAs to face re-election, then trust vote | Oneindia News

Congress wants rebel MLAs to face re-election; BJP says Kamal Nath govt does not have moral right to be in power; Madhya Pradesh CM says BJP trying to hijack govt; SC seeks to know when Omar Abdullah..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath meets governor Lalji Tandon , submits letter alleging horsetrading of MLAs by BJP

the letter accused the BJP of complicity in the conspiracy to topple the state government.
DNA

Kamal Nath govt to face floor test on March 20, orders SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered floor test for the Kamal Nath government on March 20 in a bid to end the political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh. The top...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheQuint

The Quint The SC ordered a floor test to be held in the MP Assembly for the Kamal Nath government on Friday, amid the politic… https://t.co/GvQfTtOG6O 17 minutes ago

Rudra_Aksh27

SuryaVeer 🇮🇳 MP political crisis: SC orders floor test on March 20, Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses happiness. End of road for… https://t.co/N7ZmDPdlAY 1 hour ago

akashvarma932

akash Madhya Pradesh News In Hindi : MP Congress MLA Bhopal Hotel Marriott Live | Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bhopal Hote… https://t.co/YOUGMh6LZs 1 hour ago

TheQuint

The Quint LIVE | MP CM Kamal Nath said that they would study every aspect of the SC order for the conduct of floor test in th… https://t.co/fe2lnCwvMs 2 hours ago

rajendragb

rajendra RT @paranjoygt: In Crisis Mode, Kamal Nath Tells NDTV Of "Secret Talks" With Rebel MLAs https://t.co/Wjo9ieAJ5t via @ndtv 2 hours ago

I_am_Vashishth

Govind Vashishth "I never thought he (Jyotiraditya Scindia) would leave, but everyone decides their own future and he chose his," Ka… https://t.co/N6mqJI2Tci 2 hours ago

p_jaikumar

Padmanabhan Jaikumar If he has secret talk why hesent Zakir Naik follower to Karnatka toake a drama ? In Crisis Mode, Kamal Nath Tells N… https://t.co/zbOUqbu72y 2 hours ago

paranjoygt

ParanjoyGuhaThakurta In Crisis Mode, Kamal Nath Tells NDTV Of "Secret Talks" With Rebel MLAs https://t.co/Wjo9ieAJ5t via @ndtv 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.