Gary Neville has hit out at Boris Johnson over his coronavirus response

Daily Star Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Gary Neville has hit out at Boris Johnson over his coronavirus responseThe Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been heavily criticised by former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville shortly after the announcement that schools will be closed
News video: Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home

Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home 02:05

 At his first daily coronavirus briefing, the PM says the response to Covid-19 should now be escalated.

Countries enforce mass closures to stem virus [Video]

Countries enforce mass closures to stem virus

Schools in France are closing down and large gatherings all over Europe have been canceled. But in Britain, the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak hasn't been quite as dramatic...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published
UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate [Video]

UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, moving to the so called "delay phase" which includes the option of more stringent measures designed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

