Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart tests positive for COVID-19

CBS Sports Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Smart announced his positive test on Twitter shortly after the Celtics put out their statement
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus

Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus 01:05

 Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus tests positive for coronavirus, but will take a second test to confirm the first.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Passenger on JetBlue flight that had coronavirus patient gives update 1 week after self-quarantine [Video]

Passenger on JetBlue flight that had coronavirus patient gives update 1 week after self-quarantine

A week after a man decided to self-quarantine himself, upon learning he was on a JetBlue flight with a coronavirus patient, says "the mental part has been awful." He says he still has been unable to..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:29Published
Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Spike To 328 Following 72 New Positive Tests [Video]

Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Spike To 328 Following 72 New Positive Tests

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

2 LA Lakers Players Test Positive For Coronavirus, More To Be Tested

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart just posted a vid on social media announcing he has tested positive for COVID-19 ... despite not showing any symptoms. "I'm...
TMZ.com

Celts' Smart, two Lakers latest to test positive

Celtics guard Marcus Smart and two Los Angeles Lakers players were the latest in the NBA to test positive for coronavirus.
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

uvana6

Sunshine RT @ABC: MORE: Three members of Philadelphia 76ers have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced today. Boston Celtics guard Marcu… 6 seconds ago

DariusWeiss_24

Darius Weiss Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Tests Positive for COVID-19 | Sports Illustrated https://t.co/Wk4AnByLBf 26 seconds ago

MrBarbutoUHS

MrBarbutoUHS RT @7News: BREAKING: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announces he has tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/0ZzYV84vbk #7News 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.