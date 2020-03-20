Global  

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart confirmed Thursday on Twitter he is the Boston Celtics player who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
 A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them of the situation.

A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them..

A person who recently visited the Encore Boston Harbor casino later tested positive for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Boston Globe has identified...
Unheralded South African golfer Victor Lange has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Wednesday.
