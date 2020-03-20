Justice has finally been done, women will feel safer now: Nirbhaya’s mother after hanging

♥ ❥ RT @jessy79174614: #nirbhayaconvicts finally justice has been done 19 seconds ago

Pooja Singh Finally Justice has been done ⚖️ All four convicts of Nirbhaya case have been hanged to death . #Nirbhaya #NirbhayaJustice 5 minutes ago

Manas Mahodaya RT @isahibakaur: Finally justice has been done 🙏 https://t.co/3oGXcawkgb 7 minutes ago

Kunal Arora RT @isahibakaur: Finally justice has been done 🙏 8 minutes ago

Sahiba Kaur 💕 Finally justice has been done 🙏 https://t.co/3oGXcawkgb 11 minutes ago

Onmanorama Justice has finally been done and women will definitely feel safer now, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said after four… https://t.co/JFda3WnPP4 18 minutes ago

HINDU Karan RT @kktotlani: #NirbhayaCase Justice has finally been done and women will definitely feel safer now, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said after… 18 minutes ago