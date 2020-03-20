Global  

India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
India hanged four men on Friday who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women.
News video: Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea

Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea 01:23

 Four men convicted of raping a 23-year-old in 2012 are slated to be hanged on March 20, 2020. A Delhi court rejected a plea filed by three of the four convicts, claiming that the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending. The public prosecutor informed the court that the second mercy pleas...

‘4th but final’: Dec 16 rape victim’s kin hopeful of convicts’ hanging [Video]

‘4th but final’: Dec 16 rape victim’s kin hopeful of convicts’ hanging

Mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim is hopeful that the convicts will be hanged on Friday. The convicts’ mercy petition was dismissed for the second time on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published
Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News

AMID THE CONORAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE RESIDENT WELFARE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AND DELHI POLICE TALKED TO THE PROTESTERS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, URGING THEM TO CALL OFF THEIR PROTEST IN WAKE OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published

India executes 4 men convicted in 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder

India hanged four men on Friday who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Reuters IndiaKhaleej TimesBBC NewsDeutsche WelleReutersNew Zealand HeraldNYTimes.com

Delhi Bus Rape Convicts Hanged in India

The four men were executed in the early morning hours in India’s capital, bringing an end to a case that has haunted the country.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Mid-DayBBC News

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English MyRepublica: India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder - https://t.co/OKtuyUccG1 2 minutes ago

ebol94

Daniel PR India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder https://t.co/zAggCxpwSn 2 minutes ago

pach100

Pankaj Chadha Justice......India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder https://t.co/gM7fZoxHok 8 minutes ago

RepublicaNepal

myRepública Hundreds of police were deployed outside the jail to control a crowd that waited to celebrate the execution. Some h… https://t.co/otF09DnUoD 10 minutes ago

ReporteroCubano

Blas Anaya India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder https://t.co/xECKi36CX4 https://t.co/yynIdjTCpi 10 minutes ago

SamySubramania1

Samy Subramanian RT @GDNonline: India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder Read More: https://t.co/5qK7PGzil6 #India #NirbhayaCase… 13 minutes ago

2new2bknown

Lynette Johnson RT @globeandmail: India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder https://t.co/gxy0pR8EUb https://t.co/tAXMQH5KS6 16 minutes ago

alkeimist

ᴛᴀʙʙʏ ʜᴜꜱʏᴀɴ RT @dwnews: Four men were hanged in the Indian capital, New Delhi, for the brutal gang rape and murder of a woman in 2012. https://t.co/Yk… 22 minutes ago

