Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games

Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games

FOX Sports Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo GamesThe Olympic flame has arrived in Japan from Greece and was greeted in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan says working with IOC to hold the Tokyo Games

Japan says working with IOC to hold the Tokyo Games 01:31

 Japan is not making any preparations to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics, according to the government's top spokesman.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned [Video]

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned

Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto says it's "regrettable" that she could not attend the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens but plans are on course for Tokyo 2020.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:25Published
Olympic plane leaves to collect Olympic flame [Video]

Olympic plane leaves to collect Olympic flame

A plane tasked with transporting the official Olympic flame back to Japan left Toyko on Wednesday, as organizers again stress that the summer games will go ahead as planned. It was a low-key send off..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games

The flame reached Japan aboard a white aircraft painted with the inscription “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay” along its side. It was greeted on the tarmac by...
Hindu Also reported by •FOX Sports

Flame arrival faces rising tension Tokyo Olympics be delayed

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic flame from Greece is set to arrive in Japan even as the opening of the the Tokyo Games in four months is in doubt with more voices...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eightynines

slimshadysee Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games - The Associated Press https://t.co/zLiK00RQ45 via @GoogleNews 6 minutes ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games https://t.co/nHbnChcIjJ https://t.co/ynPSj6kWPg 6 minutes ago

ShelliDrummer4

Shelli Drummer Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games https://t.co/3tSev0Jiu7 11 minutes ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games https://t.co/4LQOGwnNX4 https://t.co/OsOdotkgm5 14 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games – The Associated Press https://t.co/yaYuTNth97 16 minutes ago

Trumpethnews

Trumpeth Magazine Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games https://t.co/X56zrkMnKV 24 minutes ago

JamieTengan415

James Tengan RT @StephenWadeAP: Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games (from @AP) https://t.co/XQKLCE19qT 24 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games https://t.co/0oyLcqGoR6 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.