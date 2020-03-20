Coronavirus outbreak: Virat Kohli backs Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew'; says 'stay alert'

Friday, 20 March 2020 () India skipper Virat Kohli has urged all the citizens of the country to adhere to the safety norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, saying "we need to be alert, attentive and aware in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic."
"Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by...
Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 3 on Tuesday after a 64-year-old passed away at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Restrictive...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged all South Asian nations to chalk out a joint strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak and leave no stone unturned... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News •DNA
