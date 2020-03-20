Global  

Olympic flame arrives as doubts grow over Games

ESPN Friday, 20 March 2020
The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece amid growing doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Olympic plane leaves to collect Olympic flame

Olympic plane leaves to collect Olympic flame 01:06

 A plane tasked with transporting the official Olympic flame back to Japan left Toyko on Wednesday, as organizers again stress that the summer games will go ahead as planned. It was a low-key send off however, with official delegates staying behind because of the coronavirus outbreak. Adam Reed...

