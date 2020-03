The Olympic flame arrived in Japan to a muted reception, what should have been a joyous celebration scaled down due to the coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned



Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto says it's "regrettable" that she could not attend the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens but plans are on course for Tokyo 2020. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:25 Published 22 hours ago Olympic plane leaves to collect Olympic flame



A plane tasked with transporting the official Olympic flame back to Japan left Toyko on Wednesday, as organizers again stress that the summer games will go ahead as planned. It was a low-key send off.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:06 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Olympic flame arrives as doubts grow over Games The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece amid growing doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus...

ESPN 5 hours ago



Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame, no 2020 delegates aboard A plane sporting Tokyo 2020 livery departed Haneda International Airport on Wednesday bound for Athens to collect the Olympic flame, but there was no delegation...

Reuters 2 days ago





Tweets about this