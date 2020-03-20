GBPack2Fan Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to reunite with Mike McCarthy, sign with Dallas Cowboys https://t.co/JxrdGHRgPG 3 hours ago

RichRymanPG RT @TomSilverstein: New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to reunite with Mike McCarthy, sign with Dallas Cowboys https://t.… 4 hours ago

Tom Silverstein New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to reunite with Mike McCarthy, sign with Dallas Cowboys… https://t.co/0J2aTKgnRy 4 hours ago

d-rock trot Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to reunite with Mike McCarthy, sign with Dallas Cowboys https://t.co/zOEy7G4ncW via @USATODAY 5 hours ago

nick c ✭✭✭ Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to reunite with Mike McCarthy, sign with Dallas Cowboys https://t.co/nWvHIthGuA via @usatoday 9 hours ago

The Breaking News Headlines Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to reunite with Mike McCarthy, sign with Dallas Cowboys https://t.co/m31Gy4lLzg https://t.co/xjFfsFiZr3 11 hours ago