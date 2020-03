alex huot RT @Olympics: As the Olympic Flame reaches Japan: President Thomas Bach: "while we do not know how long the tunnel we are all in at this mo… 52 seconds ago Olympics As the Olympic Flame reaches Japan: President Thomas Bach: "while we do not know how long the tunnel we are all in… https://t.co/3h6SgwK2My 9 minutes ago TheMalaysianInsight Olympic flame reaches Japan as doubts swirl over Games https://t.co/tVYJO99Srk https://t.co/lI54gfpX8t 45 minutes ago Target is Possible Olympic flame reaches Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo 2020 | Other Sports News https://t.co/pdsASajsJl https://t.co/OO56EiRKnQ 2 hours ago