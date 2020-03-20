Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sheena Bora case: Peter may get bail after 4 years

Sheena Bora case: Peter may get bail after 4 years

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The six-week stay on the Bombay high court order granting former media baron Peter Mukerjea bail in the Sheena Bora murder case ended on Thursday with the CBI not moving an appeal before the Supreme Court. The development removes a major hurdle in the path of Mukerjea’s release over four years after he was arrested in the case.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published
A space engineer has built her own 'retro' cell phone [Video]

A space engineer has built her own 'retro' cell phone

A space engineer has built her own cell phone with a ROTARY DIAL because she despises smartphones and texting. Justine Haupt, 34, spent three years creating the old school device which fits into her..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sheena Bora case: Peter Mukerjea out on bail

Four and a half years after former media mogul Peter Mukerjea was arrested for the murder of his stepdaughter Sheena Bora, on Friday, he walked out of Arthur...
IndiaTimes

Sheena Bora murder case: As HC stay ends, Peter Mukerjea may get bail after 4 years

The six-week stay on the Bombay high court order granting former media baron Peter Mukerjea bail in the Sheena Bora murder case ended on Thursday with the CBI...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.