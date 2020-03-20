Coronavirus outbreak: Two LA Lakers players test positive for COVID-19
Friday, 20 March 2020 () NBA team Los Angeles Lakers on Friday confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for coronavirus. However, both players remain asymptomatic and are in quarantine.
LA Lakers has chosen not to reveal the identities of both the players. Earlier, Brooklyn Nets' four players had tested positive for COVID-19. This led...
