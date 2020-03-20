Coronavirus outbreak: Two LA Lakers players test positive for COVID-19

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia



THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES IN THE COUNTRY HAS RISEN TO 223, INCLUDING 32 FOREIGN NATIONALS, IT WAS REVEALED TODAY. AT LEAST 50 FRESH CASES WERE REPORTED TODAY, MAKING IT THE LARGEST.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:03 Published 7 hours ago Airport worker marshals aircraft for the last time due to coronavirus job loses



This airport worker marshalled an aircraft for the last time due to job losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Filmed at Brisbane Airport in Australia on March 19, we see the worker direct the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34 Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Two Los Angeles Lakers Players Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Two players from the basketball team Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for coronavirus. The team was tested after it was confirmed that four players from...

Just Jared 22 hours ago



Coronavirus outbreak | Sania Mirza: Players should've been informed about French Open Tennis ace Sania Mirza said that she was unsure how the 2020 French Open would fit in the scheduled now that it has become the last Grand Slam of the year. The...

Mid-Day 17 hours ago





