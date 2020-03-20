Global  

MP political crisis: Kamal Nath resigns as CM

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020
Over 15 months after he took over as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath resigned from the top post on Friday
Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia [Video]

Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia

THE APEX COURT HAS ISSUED A NOTICE TO THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT ON PLEA OF EX-CM SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN SEEKING IMMEDIATE FLOOR TEST IN ASSEMBLY. THE SUPREME COURT HAS DEFERRED HEARING TILL TOMORROW ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published
Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News [Video]

Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was today asked by the Governor to prove its majority by Tuesday, hours after it appeared to have snagged a 10-day breather with the assembly..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh political crisis live | Kamal Nath says he has decided to resign as Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addressed the media on Friday at his residence in Bhopal.
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsDNA

MP: Will Covid-19 give respite to Nath govt?

Amid the political crisis confronting Kamal Nath govt, ‘prevention is better than cure’ has got a whole new meaning. MP state health and finance minister...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

syedsalu10

Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Kamal Nath resigns as chief minister https://t.co/MI4VGw8maa via @TOICitiesNews 14 minutes ago

manatelugumovie

ManaTeluguMovies #MPCrisis: CM Kamal Nath resigns: The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh has forced CM… https://t.co/sW4kD8dCDw 20 minutes ago

RajivRanjanRa16

Rajiv Ranjan Raju👥 RT @Rudra_Aksh27: MP political crisis: SC orders floor test on March 20, Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses happiness. End of road for Kamal… 24 minutes ago

1959Sheik

Sheik mohamed https://t.co/pFmInNF5er via @timesofindiaAt last one more mischievous attempt to dislodge non BJP govts. across th… https://t.co/peCfLfTaqZ 26 minutes ago

anuragpsharma

Anurag Sharma RT @EconomicTimes: MP political crisis: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test https://t.co/Gr71ds3sbv https://t.co/e1Vgk3iRRT 26 minutes ago

AfricaZilla

AfricaZilla MP political crisis LIVE: Cong govt falls as Kamal Nath submits resignation https://t.co/NAchhEt7cd https://t.co/rf4e5S9IQD 27 minutes ago

alpesh_indore

Alpesh ਅਲਪੇਸ਼ RT @BT_India: #MadhyaPradeshpoliticalcrisis: CM #KamalNath submits resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon https://t.co/uv9YbEWubT 35 minutes ago

vkmishra2008

Vinod Mishra Had he done so on 16th, lot of time of SC ahd run to Delhi, Bangaloru wud have been saved butcongis never accept gr… https://t.co/0ZCgHVkHGQ 41 minutes ago

