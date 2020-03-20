Global  

Coronavirus | Shopping malls in Delhi, except those selling vegetables, medicines to be shut, says Kejriwal

Hindu Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Chief Minister also issued orders directing Delhi government employees engaged in non-essential tasks to work from home
