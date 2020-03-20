Global  

Manchester United legends Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs offer their hotels for health services

Mid-Day Friday, 20 March 2020
Manchester United legend Gary Neville announced on Thursday that the two hotels he owns with former Red Devils teammate Ryan Giggs will be made available free of charge to UK's National Health Services (NHS) workers to assist in the Coronavirus crisis.

Neville also clarified that the staff of the two Manchester hotels, Hotel...
News video: Neville's hotels free for NHS staff

Neville's hotels free for NHS staff 00:43

 Gary Neville has announced that the two hotels he part-owns with former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs will be made available free of charge to NHS workers.

Coronavirus: Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs offer their hotels to NHS and vow not to lay off any staff

Hotel Football and Stock Exchange will shut to public so healthcare workers can sleep amid Covid-19 pandemic
Independent

Ex-England defender Neville opens hotels to UK health service staff

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is to open his hotels free of charge to health workers to help with the coronavirus crisis.
BBC News

