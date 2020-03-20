|
Indian football legend PK Banerjee passes away at age 83
Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Legendary footballer P.K. Banerjee died on Friday at a city hospital after battling a chest infection for a long time, family sources said. He was 83.
He was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit of Medica Superspecialty Hospital for more than two weeks. Banerjee, who was admitted in the hospital on March 2,...
