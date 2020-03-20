Global  

Source: Ebron, Steelers reach 2-year, $12M deal

ESPN Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Tight end Eric Ebron, who was used more like a hybrid receiver during his two seasons with the Colts, has reached a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers, a source told ESPN.
Recent related news from verified sources

Source: Brees reaches 2-year deal with Saints

Drew Brees has agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints that is worth approximately $50 million, a source told ESPN.
ESPN

Source: Hargreaves rejoins Texans on 1-year deal

Vernon Hargreaves has returned to the Houston Texans, agreeing to a one-year deal just over a month after being released by Houston, a source confirmed to ESPN.
ESPN

