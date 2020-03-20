Global  

Trevor Sinclair pays tribute to ex-Cardiff teammate Peter Whittingham – ‘A left-boot like Fowler and scoring ability of Le Tissier’

A ‘heartbroken’ Trevor Sinclair has paid tribute to former Cardiff City teammate Peter Whittingham following his tragic death at the age of just 35. Former midfielder Whittingham was injured in an accidental fall in a pub in Barry earlier this month and had been in hospital for over a week. And Cardiff confirmed his passing […]
News video: Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35 00:40

 Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35 following a fall 12 days ago. Whittingham suffered head injuries at a pub in Barry on March 7 from what South Wales Police have described as an "accidental fall".

